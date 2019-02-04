  • 1 person found shot to death in front yard of home

    PITTSBURGH - One person was found shot to death early Monday morning in the front yard of a home in Pittsburgh’s Duquesne Heights neighborhood, police said.

    The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. along Plymouth Street, where several police officers responded.

    Crime scene tape stretched across the street while investigators processed the scene, and several evidence markers were seen in the front yard of a home.

