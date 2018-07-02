0 Details emerge in fatal wrong-way crash on Route 28

A day after a deadly wrong-way crash killed one person and injured another, Channel 11 got a look at the vehicles involved in the wreck.

Channel 11 asked the owner of Bastin’s Towing to show us the Toyota Camry and the Ford Explorer that were in the crash that shut down Route 28 for hours early Sunday morning.

The vehicles are barely recognizable; both drivers had to be cut out.

Police say the driver who caused the crash, 40-year-old Dana Benson, was fleeing north in the southbound lanes of Route 28 after hitting a police car.

The Blawnox police car Benson hit only had a few dents and scratches on the back. Investigators are still trying to figure out why Benson then made a U-turn and started driving the wrong way on Route 28.

He crashed into a Ford Explorer near the Delafield Avenue exit in Aspinwall and was killed instantly.

The driver of the Explorer is said to only have leg injuries.

Since the beginning of 2016, there have been at least four wrong-way crashes on Route 28, and four people have died.

