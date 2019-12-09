  • Director of Carnegie Museum of Natural History leaving for new position

    By: By Luke Torrance – Digital Producer

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Eric Dorfman, director of the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Oakland, will be leaving his position to take another one in North Carolina.

    The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, based in Raleigh, announced this week that Dorfman will be taking over as its next museum director in early 2020.

    Pittsburgh Business Times

