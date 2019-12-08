PITTSBURGH - More than $9,000 in cash, over 3,000 bags of heroin and two loaded handguns were just some of the items seized in a Lawrenceville apartment building after a raid by agents and drug task force officers. Two people were also arrested.
The raid took place on Friday morning in the building at 3459 Butler Street, near an Italian restaurant and jewelry store.
According to court documents, investigators found in Apartment 103:
- $9,261
- 3,073 packaged bags of heroin
- 26 grams of suspected crack
- 61 grams of suspected cocaine
- 24 grams of suspected heroin
- A Glock 17 handgun
- A Sig Sauer P220 handgun
- 2 digital scales
- 4 cell phones
Both of the handguns were run through the National Crime Information Center database and confirmed to be stolen.
Two children were also inside the apartment, according to court papers.
Daryl Williams and Marzell Baskins were arrested and charged after the raid.
