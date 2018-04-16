  • Discovery Christian Church holding 6th annual "A Night to Remember"

    "A Night to Remember" party is being held for the 6th year in a row.

    The event is a formal party for adults in the Pittsburgh area with special needs.

    The party is held to celebrate those in the community with special needs and to make each guest feel special, celebrated and beautiful and help each guest have the time of their lives, according to the church.

    Guests will also receive free makeovers, formal photos, dinner, dancing and more.

    The event will be held on May 6. Guests will arrive in limos and walk down a red carpet into the event at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Mars.

    The party has been thrown by the church for the past six years and over 350 volunteers help out.

