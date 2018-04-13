  • 14 people killed in Cancun during bloody 36 hours

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    CANCUN, Mexico - A bloody 36 hours left 14 people dead and five injured in the popular tourist resort town of Cancun. 

    >> Read more trending news

    The deaths and injuries were the result of of six separate incidents April 4 and 5 believed to be linked to organized crime, according to Noticaribe. Nine people were killed April 4, almost double the city’s previous record of five. 

    In one incident, a “narco mantas” reading “go to Hell” was attached to the body of a woman who was found beaten and with a rope around her neck.

    The U.S. State Department issued a do-not-travel advisory for the Mexican states of Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas because of increased crime in March. However, it did not include Quintana Roo, the state where Cancun is. 

    There are 113 homicides in Cancun in 2018. There were 29,158 in Mexico, the country is on pace to beat that number this year.

    The spike in crime is due to cartels fighting for territory, according to USA Today

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    14 people killed in Cancun during bloody 36 hours

  • Headline Goes Here

    Who was Kyle Plush? Community remembers teen crushed to death by van seat

  • Headline Goes Here

    Who was Kyle Plush? Community remembers teen crushed to death by van seat

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tennessee pizza delivery driver shoots teen at apartment complex

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump pardons Scooter Libby: Who is he and what did he do?