  Displaced residents of Route 30 landslide to get assistance

    Updated:

    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Construction crews continue to work to clean up a destructive landslide that caused a road to crumble and an apartment building to collapse in East Pittsburgh.

    Roughly 30 people have been evacuated.  Local and state officials tell Channel 11 they will be meeting with those displaced individuals during confidential one-on-one meetings Monday in an effort to provide assistance.

    Some people may be able to retrieve belongings from their evacuated units.

    Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is speaking with those impacted, including a nearby business owner, and she is working on the latest for a live report at Noon.

    Carrick HS placed on modified lockdown Monday

    Pittsburgh Popcorn Co. denies citation for mouse infestation

    11 things to know about Route 30 landslide, collapse

    Demolitions, repairs begin for Route 30, collapsed areas: Live updates