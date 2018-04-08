  • 11 things to know about Route 30 landslide, collapse

    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Route 30 is closed in both directions indefinitely after a section of the road collapsed Saturday morning in East Pittsburgh. 

    Here are 11 things to know about Route 30, the collapse, and how it has affected the area: 

    1. The road collapse caused a nearby apartment building to also collapse. People living there, and in surrounding buildings, were evacuated and forced to find a safer place to stay.
    2. The affected buildings were demolished.
    3. According to PennDOT, the closure will take months, not weeks, to completely fix.
    4. 30,000 people use the road every day.
    5. Local, county and state officials will work together in both the cleanup and repairs.
    6. Evacuees are being lodged in three different hotels and there will be a meeting Monday to find them semi-permanent housing.
    7. Any evacuees that need critical items, like medication, will be escorted back to the property Monday.
    8. 412-473-7099 is the 24-hour hotline for anyone who has been displaced and still needs help.
    9. Detours have been posted for both directions, which you can find by clicking here.
    10. The road has slid 30-40 feet in the last few days.
    11. Officials advise leaving extra time if you plan to travel in that area, especially if it's during the morning or afternoon commute.

