11 things to know about Route 30 landslide, collapse

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Route 30 is closed in both directions indefinitely after a section of the road collapsed Saturday morning in East Pittsburgh.
Here are 11 things to know about Route 30, the collapse, and how it has affected the area:
- The road collapse caused a nearby apartment building to also collapse. People living there, and in surrounding buildings, were evacuated and forced to find a safer place to stay.
- The affected buildings were demolished.
- According to PennDOT, the closure will take months, not weeks, to completely fix.
- 30,000 people use the road every day.
- Local, county and state officials will work together in both the cleanup and repairs.
- Evacuees are being lodged in three different hotels and there will be a meeting Monday to find them semi-permanent housing.
- Any evacuees that need critical items, like medication, will be escorted back to the property Monday.
- 412-473-7099 is the 24-hour hotline for anyone who has been displaced and still needs help.
- Detours have been posted for both directions, which you can find by clicking here.
- The road has slid 30-40 feet in the last few days.
- Officials advise leaving extra time if you plan to travel in that area, especially if it's during the morning or afternoon commute.
