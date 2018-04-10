  • Doctor accused of assaulting, harassing employee

    A local doctor is accused of sexually harassing one of his employees while she was on the job.

    Dr. William Castillo appeared in front of a judge Tuesday.

    He's charged with indecent assault and sexual harassment.

