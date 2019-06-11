Stowe Township police are looking for the person who shot a Rottweiler two times, then dumped him in a small tunnel under the McKees Rocks Bridge.
He was shot in his shoulder and stomach.
Channel 11 spoke to township commissioner, Cheryl McDermott, who says the dog had emergency surgery today, and is expected to be OK.
McDermott tells Channel 11 reporter Gabriella DeLuca that there is a big clue police are looking into so as they work to find out who is responsible. She will have that story on 11 at 11.
