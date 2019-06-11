  • Flames engulf tractor-trailer, fuel pumps at turnpike service plaza

    NEW STANTON, Pa. - Flames engulfed a tractor-trailer and fuel pumps at a service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Tuesday morning.

    Officials said the truck caught fire shortly after 3 a.m. while at the diesel pumps at the New Stanton service plaza at milepost 77.6 westbound.

    The flames tore through the truck, which officials said was hauling paper, and caused significant damage to the pumps near it.

    Youngwood Fire Chief Lloyd Crago tweeted that a piece of the tractor-trailer missed him by about two feet when the truck exploded.

    The fire burned for about 30 minutes before firefighters were able to put it out. No one was hurt.

    The service plaza was fully closed as a precaution until shortly after 5:30 a.m., at which point restaurant and restroom services resumed. No gas or diesel fuel is available.

