One of Alaska’s most wanted criminals was caught right here in the Pittsburgh area
Dolwyn Wilson, 20, and his 15-year-old girlfriend from Ross Township were both charged with stealing more than $500 in cash from two separate businesses
The girl worked to distract police say as Wilson took the cash from the register at a gas station and hotel where the two were staying, investigators say.
Tonight on 11 News at 6, Renee Wallace is getting new information from police about why this investigation is not over.
