  • Man wanted in Alaska arrested after Pittsburgh-area robberies

    One of Alaska’s most wanted criminals was caught right here in the Pittsburgh area 

    Dolwyn Wilson, 20, and his 15-year-old girlfriend from Ross Township were both charged with stealing more than $500 in cash from two separate businesses 

    The girl worked to distract police say as Wilson  took the cash from the register at a gas station and hotel where the two were staying, investigators say.

