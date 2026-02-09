Driver runs after hitting pedestrian on busy Pittsburgh street, but is quickly apprehended

An investigation is underway after a man was hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says police responded to the intersection of East Ohio Street and East Street around 2:45 p.m. Monday for the reported hit-and-run crash.

Medics took the pedestrian to an area hospital. The injuries he suffered during the crash weren’t immediately known.

The driver ran from the scene but was quickly apprehended on Tripoli Street.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 5 p.m., reporter Gabriella DeLuca talks to witnesses who captured the moment the driver took off.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group