PITTSBURGH - Businesses that were shut down after a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus was swallowed by a massive sinkhole in Downtown Pittsburgh are still being affected a day later.
Some places in the area surrounding 10th Street and Penn Avenue are waiting for word from the city on when they can reopen.
According to a release from the city Tuesday afternoon, the repairs could take eight weeks to complete.
