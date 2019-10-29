Representatives voted overwhelmingly Monday to waive trespassing violations for unarmed people who enter posted property solely to retrieve a hunting dog, to let local police help the Game Commission enforce trespassing rules and to push back the law's effective date by three months.
Leaders say a final vote to send it back to the Senate is likely to occur Tuesday.
The bill would allow Sunday hunting one day during rifle deer season, one during statewide archery deer season and a third day the Game Commission would select.
It also would make it easier for wardens to enforce the anti-trespassing law.
TRENDING NOW:
- 10th Street closed 6 to 8 weeks after bus falls in massive sinkhole
- Petition started to shut down McKamey Manor, haunted house that requires 40-page waiver
- Grandfather charged in cruise ship death of toddler granddaughter
- VIDEO: 10 charged in drug gang slayings, including quadruple murder
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}