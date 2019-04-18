The Duquesne Incline was stuck and 40 passangers were trapped on board for nearly two hours Thursday afternoon.
As of 6:30 p.m., employees told Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca that the incline was back up and running.
BREAKING: Duquesne Incline is back open after breaking down today for 2 hours. Employees tell me it’s back up and running. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/3ylfgL8Lim— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 18, 2019
Incline officials said there was some kind of electrical malfunction that stopped the cars mid-ride around 3 p.m.
NEW: Icline cars are slowly moving down @WPXI officials tell me they don’t want the people inside the cars to walk on the tracks pic.twitter.com/leqJ7oPLVp— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 18, 2019
"Kind of without warning, we just lurched down a couple times. It was like someone was cranking it up at the top and we stopped several times on the way," Jenn Sibga, one of the passengers who was stuck, said.
NOW: two Duquesne incline cars are stuck & not moving. Riders are reporting that they’ve been stuck there for an hour and a half @WPXI pic.twitter.com/5frPhJk29c— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 18, 2019
A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson told Channel 11 the mechanism works like an elevator, and they were able to call a technician to get it moving again.
Those on board made it stations just before 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Car plows into gas pump after coming off Rankin Bridge
- Notre Dame Cathedral fire: Officials determine likely cause of blaze
- 'Big decisions will have to be made' Pens GM says
- VIDEO: Skeleton of baby T. rex dinosaur for sale on eBay for $2.95 million; scientists are furious
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}