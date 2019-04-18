  • Dozens of passengers stuck on Duquesne Incline for nearly 2 hours

    The Duquesne Incline was stuck and 40 passangers were trapped on board for nearly two hours Thursday afternoon.

    As of 6:30 p.m., employees told Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca that the incline was back up and running. 

    Incline officials said there was some kind of electrical malfunction that stopped the cars mid-ride around 3 p.m.

    "Kind of without warning, we just lurched down a couple times. It was like someone was cranking it up at the top and we stopped several times on the way," Jenn Sibga, one of the passengers who was stuck, said.

    A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson told Channel 11 the mechanism works like an elevator, and they were able to call a technician to get it moving again.

    Those on board made it stations just before 5 p.m.

