WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A car plowed into a gas pump after coming off the Rankin Bridge in West Mifflin Thursday morning.
The crash happened at the Gulf gas station on River Road.
The gas pump was knocked over when the car crashed into it. Firefighters said the pump automatically shut off.
The car sustained significant front-end damage and some fuel leaked from it, firefighters said.
Officials said the woman who was driving the car was taken to a hospital, but she appeared to be OK.
This car mowed down a gas pump at the Gulf Station directly across from the Rankin Bridge. I'm told the female driver appeared to be ok but was taken to the hospital as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/LvW9pTF1Lz— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) April 18, 2019
