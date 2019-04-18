  • Car plows into gas pump after coming off Rankin Bridge

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A car plowed into a gas pump after coming off the Rankin Bridge in West Mifflin Thursday morning.

    The crash happened at the Gulf gas station on River Road.

    The gas pump was knocked over when the car crashed into it. Firefighters said the pump automatically shut off.

    The car sustained significant front-end damage and some fuel leaked from it, firefighters said.

    Officials said the woman who was driving the car was taken to a hospital, but she appeared to be OK.

