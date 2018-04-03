EAST LIBERTY, Pa. - 11 Investigates has learned about a massive brawl in the streets of East Liberty involving teenagers.
11 Investigates exclusively obtained the video that showed a large group of teenagers fighting until Pittsburgh Police arrive on scene.
Related Headlines
CLICK HERE TO WATCH FULL VIDEO
We're working to learn more about the fight, WATCH Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bed Bath & Beyond taking Toys 'R' Us gift cards through Thursday
- DA Zappala: February officer-involved shooting death was ‘justified'
- Boy bullied for having different-colored eyes, cleft lip adopts cat that looks like him
- VIDEO: Local parents charged with running brothel out of home with 3 kids inside
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}