Police say there may be more victims after former teacher arrested for sexual assault of 2 students

Allegheny County Police said that following media coverage of a former teacher’s arrest for alleged sexual assault of two students, detectives believe there may be additional victims.

According to a criminal complaint, Sean Dicer, 53, assaulted two boys in 2021 when they were 11 and 12 years old.

Dicer was a teacher in the Highlands School District, and the boys were students there at the time. He allegedly paid one of the victims over $6,000 since 2022 to not tell anyone.

He faces several charges, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors and sexual extortion. He is set to be in court in two weeks.

Allegheny County Police is asking anyone with additional information to call their Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS

