Jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold at Pittsburgh pharmacy

PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $350,000 was sold in Allegheny County for Saturday’s drawing.

The winning ticket, which matched all five numbers drawn—5, 12, 19, 21, and 22—was purchased at Wilson’s Pharmacy located at 4101 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh. As a result, Wilson’s Pharmacy will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 12,300 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

