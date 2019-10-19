PITTSBURGH - A local surgeon, scientist and professor who made a profound impact on cancer research has died at 101 years old.
Dr. Bernard Fisher, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, died Wednesday evening, according to a release from the university.
Fisher was a pioneer in the field of breast cancer research, and in 1964, he performed the first kidney transplant.
Fisher received numerous awards and recognitions throughout his career:
- Albert Lasker Award for Clinical Medical Research
- American Association for Cancer Research Award for Lifetime Achievement in Cancer Research
- Honorary doctorate from Pitt
- Member of the National Academy of Medicine
- First surgeon to serve as president of the American Society of Clinical Oncology
Fisher is survived by three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
