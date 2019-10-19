  • Dr. Bernard Fisher, pioneer in breast cancer research at Pitt, dies at 101

    PITTSBURGH - A local surgeon, scientist and professor who made a profound impact on cancer research has died at 101 years old.

    Dr. Bernard Fisher, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, died Wednesday evening, according to a release from the university.

    Fisher was a pioneer in the field of breast cancer research, and in 1964, he performed the first kidney transplant. 

    Fisher received numerous awards and recognitions throughout his career: 

    • Albert Lasker Award for Clinical Medical Research
    • American Association for Cancer Research Award for Lifetime Achievement in Cancer Research
    • Honorary doctorate from Pitt
    • Member of the National Academy of Medicine 
    • First surgeon to serve as president of the American Society of Clinical Oncology

    Fisher is survived by three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

