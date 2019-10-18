Sam Adams unveils Halloween 'extreme beer'

Samuel Adams' Halloween brew is scary good.
It's so good that it's illegal in 15 states because of its frighteningly high alcohol content.
The beer, which is called "Utopias," is 28 percent alcohol by volume. By comparison, a regular Sam Adams Lager has an alcohol content of just 5 percent.
TRENDING NOW:
- Multiple students being cited for string of fights at Westinghouse H.S.
- Bomb squad vehicle among cars, trucks, other items going up for auction at Pittsburgh airport
- Local man accused of rolling back odometers, forging documents on several cars he sold
- VIDEO: ExxonMobil scouting for potential cracker site in Beaver County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
According to Forbes, this is Samuel Adams' 11th batch of the Utopias line, which it's been offering in limited releases since 2002.
The Halloween beer's price tag is pretty scary too. Forbes reports that the suggested retail price is $210 per bottle.
Utopias ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BEWwcFWG1y— Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) October 16, 2019
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}