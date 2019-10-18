  • Sam Adams unveils Halloween 'extreme beer'

    Samuel Adams' Halloween brew is scary good.

    It's so good that it's illegal in 15 states because of its frighteningly high alcohol content.

    The beer, which is called "Utopias," is 28 percent alcohol by volume. By comparison, a regular Sam Adams Lager has an alcohol content of just 5 percent.

    According to Forbes, this is Samuel Adams' 11th batch of the Utopias line, which it's been offering in limited releases since 2002.

    The Halloween beer's price tag is pretty scary too. Forbes reports that the suggested retail price is $210 per bottle.
     

     

