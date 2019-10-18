PENN HILLS, Pa. - Two men wanted for a home invasion and deadly shooting in Penn Hills have been arrested in the state of California.
Laron Howard, 19, and Laquon Perkins, 18, are believed to be two of the three men involved in the deadly shooting from Oct. 9.
Video from outside the home helped police identify Howard and Perkins, who are being charged with criminal homicide, burglary, robbery and criminal conspiracy. Howard is also facing a weapons charge.
The two men were tracked to Lancaster, California and arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.
Both men will be extradited to Allegheny County to face charges. Police are still working to identify the third person involved.
