FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed a 22-year-old Beaver County man killed in a crash on the Parkway West was last seen two days ago.
A driver passing by saw the wreckage with Rexford Rubenstein's body inside around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Family and friends waited near the McClaren Road on-ramp in Findlay Township for news.
"He was just a great guy. I know I wasn't the only one who loved him. His family for sure, and everybody loved him," said Mikaela Lucaric, Rubenstein's classmate at the Community College of Beaver County.
She remembers a friend who was always there when she needed him and someone who dreamed of owning his own business.
"He had so much passion for what he wanted to do. He always came and talked to me about wanting to start a Mexican food truck," Lucaric said.
On-scene of a fatal crash on the Parkway West outbound near the McClaren Rd exit. Still unclear at this point if it’s related to a missing person’s report circulating on social media pic.twitter.com/CJgd4g4ESm— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) December 26, 2018
Lucaric learned Rubenstein was missing when friends started posting it on Facebook.
"This morning, when I was going back through and I saw his car on the edge of I-376, I just had this sinking feeling inside of me," Lucaric said.
Troopers told Channel 11 it's still unclear what caused the crash or how long the vehicle was there.
