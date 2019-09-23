CHARLEROI, Pa. - A dump truck smashed into a house in Washington County on Monday.
First responders rushed to the scene on Anne Street in Charleroi at about noon.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Washington County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Chopper 11 was over the scene, where emergency crews were surveying the damage.
On Channel 11 News at 5, Cara Sapida will have more information on what happened.
TRENDING NOW:
- Federal charges filed in connection with South Side overdoses
- Do you really need to spend the money for a Real ID?
- 1 person dead after crash on Route 22 in Westmoreland County
- VIDEO: Memorial planned for local 5-year-old girl murdered 40 years ago
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}