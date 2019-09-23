  • 1 person dead after crash on Route 22 in Westmoreland County

    WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. - Emergency officials confirmed to Channel 11 that one person is dead following a crash on Route 22 in Westmoreland County Monday morning.

    The crash involved a Buick and a Jeep in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

    There was a large law enforcement presence at the crash scene between routes 819 and 119.

    One lane of traffic eastbound was being moved into the westbound lanes as the investigation was ongoing.

