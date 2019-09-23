WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. - Emergency officials confirmed to Channel 11 that one person is dead following a crash on Route 22 in Westmoreland County Monday morning.
HEADS UP —> bad crash causing delays and traffic detours on Route 22EB — this is between 819 and 119, just before you hit New Alex... both vehicles heavily damaged #WPXI pic.twitter.com/QHWD7GEIrH— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) September 23, 2019
The crash involved a Buick and a Jeep in the eastbound lanes of the highway.
There was a large law enforcement presence at the crash scene between routes 819 and 119.
One lane of traffic eastbound was being moved into the westbound lanes as the investigation was ongoing.
