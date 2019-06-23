PITTSBURGH - A dump truck overturned in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Police said it happened around 2 p.m. on Crane Avenue right off of Route 51. When officers arrived, the truck was spilling disel fuel, as well as the load of dirt the truck was carrying.
The driver told police his truck began sliding backward on the steep hill and rather than hit the car behind him, he decided to downshift and overturned.
Police said the car that was behind the truck was not hit.
No one was injured.
Crane Avenue to the Brashear High School driveway will remain closed until the truck is towed.
The accident investigation unit will be investigating.
