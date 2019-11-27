SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. - A new petition is circulating online to get Hollywood superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to visit the Slippery Rock University campus, which is also called "The Rock."
According to our partners at the Trib, the petition was started by 20-year-old Samantha Kochis.
"This campaign started out as a joke among a few friends. … I thought it would make people smile," Kochis told the Trib.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Bring The Rock to The Rock petition is more than halfway to its 5,000 signature goal.
"I plan on keeping the petition open until there is a response from The Rock or his team," Kochis told the Trib.
