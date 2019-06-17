  • EF1 tornado touched down in Butler, Armstrong counties Sunday

    Updated:

    PARKER, Pa. - UPDATE 1:55 p.m. Monday: An EF1 tornado touched down Sunday in Butler and Armstrong counties, the National Weather Service confirmed Monday.

    The tornado with winds up to 105 mph hit near and in Parker.

    ORIGINAL STORY: The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh will conduct a storm damage survey in the area of Parker, Armstrong County on Monday. 

    The NWS said the survey is in relation a possible tornado that moved through on Sunday.

    A final assessment, including results, is expected to be completed by late afternoon.

