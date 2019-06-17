PARKER, Pa. - UPDATE 1:55 p.m. Monday: An EF1 tornado touched down Sunday in Butler and Armstrong counties, the National Weather Service confirmed Monday.
The tornado with winds up to 105 mph hit near and in Parker.
Confirmed EF1 tornado from yesterday in Butler & Armstrong 👇 https://t.co/lBeY6o3IpX— Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) June 17, 2019
ORIGINAL STORY: The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh will conduct a storm damage survey in the area of Parker, Armstrong County on Monday.
We will be heading the Parker PA area Monday to determine if a tornado produced the damage to all the trees and several farm buildings. #pawx #tornado— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 17, 2019
The NWS said the survey is in relation a possible tornado that moved through on Sunday.
A final assessment, including results, is expected to be completed by late afternoon.
A tanker cleaning facility had a wall blown apart from the storm earlier today. #wpxi #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/pA5f13Rq9G— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) June 17, 2019
