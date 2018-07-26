The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations after a summer shortage has left less than five days of emergency blood on hand.
A call for blood donations in early July brought in donors but the Red Cross says it is distributing more blood to hospitals than it has coming in as donations.
There's a critical need for type O blood donors, the most used type in emergency rooms.
"Type O positive is the most transfused blood type and can be given to patients with any Rh-positive blood type. Type O negative is the universal blood type and can be given to any patient," according to the Red Cross.
Donors of all blood types can make an appointment or get more information by using the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Donor requirements:
- A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
- Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
- High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
