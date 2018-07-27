Pittsburgh police officers take on 'In My Feelings' challenge

PITTSBURGH - A couple of Pittsburgh police officers took on the "In My Feelings" challenge.
In the video, officers Damian Thomas and Tiffany Kline-Costa are dancing with kids with the H.O.P.E. (Helping Ourselves Produce Excellence) for Tomorrow summer program.
H.O.P.E for Tomorrow is a nonprofit agency providing services to youth and their families throughout the Greater Pittsburgh area.
Watch the video below:
