Pittsburgh police officers take on 'In My Feelings' challenge

    PITTSBURGH - A couple of Pittsburgh police officers took on the "In My Feelings" challenge.

    In the video, officers Damian Thomas and Tiffany Kline-Costa are dancing with kids with the H.O.P.E. (Helping Ourselves Produce Excellence) for Tomorrow summer program.

    H.O.P.E for Tomorrow is a nonprofit agency providing services to youth and their families throughout the Greater Pittsburgh area. 

