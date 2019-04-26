PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An employee at a swimming school in Peters Township is accused of making inappropriate comments about teenage girls, as well as inviting girls to his house.
Robert Keller, 44, worked at Goldfish Swim School, police said.
Channel 11’s Renee Wallace is working to learn more about Keller and the accusations against him -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
According to a criminal complaint, Keller invited three teenage girls to his house to drink. He also allegedly tried to help a girl get emancipated from her parents.
Keller is charged with interference with custody of children, corruption of minors, harassment and furnishing liquor to minors.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Washington County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}