NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 15-year-old boy was killed in a crash late Thursday night on Interstate 70 in North Franklin Township, authorities said.
A car struck the back of a tractor-trailer shortly before 11:30 p.m. while traveling westbound, then lost control and ended up against a guiderail near Exit 15, according to the Washington County Coroner’s Office.
The 15-year-old passenger of the car was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
A 51-year-old man who was driving the car was taken to a hospital with suspected serious injuries, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Both the car’s driver and passenger were from Wheeling, West Virginia.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
