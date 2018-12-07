  • EMT accused of sending explicit photos to underage teen he treated

    Updated:

    A 21-year-old emergency medical technician has been arrested for allegedly sending sexually explicit pictures of himself to a teenage girl he had treated after a traffic accident.

    Detectives from the Lawrence County District Attorney's Office said Joshua Patterson took the 15-year-old victim's information and did an internet search for her right after his shift was over.

