Woman, dog electrically shocked while on run in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is investigating how a woman and her dog were electrically shocked while on a run in the Strip District.

The incident happened on the sidewalk along Smallman Street near the intersection with 11th Street.

The woman, Montana Mitchell, posted photos and her story to social media Thursday night.

This isn’t the first time a dog has been shocked or electrocuted while being walked in Pittsburgh.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek spoke with the mayor’s office. What they say was recommended to the city after a 2024 incident that was never done under the previous administration, coming up on Channel 11 News at 6.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group