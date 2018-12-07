HARRISON, Ohio - A statewide endangered missing child alert has been issued in Ohio for a 2-month-old boy, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
Cobain Reidmiller was last seen Wednesday in Harrison, Ohio. Authorities believe he was taken from a home by his non-custodial parents, Kelly Schmid and Clint Reidmiller, Attorney General Mike DeWine said.
Schmid is 41 years old. She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Clint Reidmiller is 44 years old. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Harrison Police Department at 513- 367-3715.
