Masontown council votes to put police back to work after previously voting to disband department

MASONTOWN, Pa — A local community’s police officers will return to work, after council members previously voted to disband the department.

During a meeting Saturday, Masontown Borough Council voted unanimously to return all officers to work effective immediately

The 2026 budget will continue to fund the department through fiscal year 2026, according to the motion. Any surplus in the police budget will carry over to next year.

The vote also greenlit council to reopen negotiations with Teamsters Local 491 for renewal of the police contract.

Applause and cheers broke out in the packed council chambers after the motion passed.

Council had voted on Monday to disband the department immediately. Pennsylvania State Police covered calls in the borough until Saturday’s vote.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele issued a statement on Thursday, saying council intended to reverse its plan within days.

Aubele told Channel 11 that council’s initial action was a possible violation of Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act.

“I applaud council for their decision,” Aubele’s statement reads. “It shows their dedication to ensuring the safety and security of their community, and their consideration of the will of their residents. We appreciate the communication we’ve had this week, and I’m confident we will continue to discuss how to improve relations going forward. We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of support from the community for our police.”

Masontown Police Chief Thomas O’Bardo addressed council after Saturday’s vote.

“This was not about money. Don’t delude yourself to say it was, because it was funded, we have a surplus, we were moving forward,” O’Bardo said.

