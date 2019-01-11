  • EMT's teaching at Heinz History Center save volunteer having heart attack

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Two members of the Jeannette Emergency Medical Services who were at the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh teaching a CPR class when a volunteer had a heart attack in front of an exhibit.

    The volunteer survived because of their quick action.

    He talks about the moments he believes saved his life, on Channel 11 News at 11:15 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories