  • Softball coach charged with sending nude photos to underage student

    KARNS CITY, Pa. - A volunteer softball coach in Butler County has been charged by state police with sending nude photos to a 17-year-old high school student.

    According to state police, the girl met the suspect, Nathan Ridley, while she was playing softball in early 2018.

    When he was interviewed by investigators, Ridley did not deny sending the nude photos to the student, saying he was, “just being a pervert,” police said.

