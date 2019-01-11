BARRON, Wis. - Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin say a 13-year-old girl who went missing in October after her parents were killed has been found alive.
The Barron County Sheriff's Department said on its Facebook page that Jayme Closs has been located Thursday and that a suspect was taken into custody.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: FBI examining more video in search for Wisconsin teen
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says the sheriff's office in Douglas County, about 70 miles north of Barron County, located the girl.
A suspect was apprehended a short time later.
The statement did not say where Jayme was found or give any further information about the suspect.
The sheriff's office plans to hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss the case.
Jayme Closs has been missing since her parents were found dead Oct. 15 at the family's home near Barron.
TRENDING NOW:
- Softball coach charged with sending nude photos to underage student
- CDC: Americans not having enough babies to replace ourselves
- Allderdice High School student killed in shooting
- VIDEO: Police seek help in identifying pair wanted in attempted burglary
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}