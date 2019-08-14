EPA LAWSUIT: 20 states, including Pa., file lawsuits against Environmental Protection Agency

More than 20 states, including Pennsylvania, are suing the Environmental Protection Agency over its rollback of an Obama-era climate rule that involves power plants.
The federal lawsuit challenges the EPA in its efforts to roll back restrictions on coal-burning power plants, claiming the change undercuts efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and disregards the Federal Clean Air Act.
How the EPA is responding, on Channel 11 Morning News.
