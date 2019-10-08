ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Evergreen Park is closed until further notice for soil testing due to a sewer overflow issue, according to Ross Township Parks and Recreation.
"It is for the health and safety of all of our residents that we ask everyone to respect the parks closure," the department said in a Facebook post.
Officials are hoping to have the park reopened by the end of the month.
