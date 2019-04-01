0 Explosions heard, homes evacuated as flames light up neighborhood

CHESWICK, Pa. - Multiple explosions were heard as an intense fire burned through sheds behind homes in Cheswick late Sunday night, officials said.

The fire, which was reported about 11 p.m. on South Highland Avenue, forced evacuations of nearby homes.

“There were flames shooting probably 60 to 80 feet in the air, and it looked like it was blowing across the street. There was a lot of smoke and flames blowing … very fortunate to get water on the structure,” Cheswick Fire Chief Rick Franks said.

Flames lit up the neighborhood as two sheds in neighboring backyards burned. However, the fire did not spread to any homes.

“We were very lucky none of the structures in the immediate area were actually damaged at all. We do have some damage to the powerlines from the main house to the sheds,” Franks said.

Propane tanks and gas cans are believed to be the source of the explosions heard, Franks said.

No one was hurt.

