Hit-and-run driver slams into 9-year-old girl in front yard

GEORGIA - Police in Georgia are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a 9-year-old girl playing on her front lawn.
The family has released surveillance video of the incident in hopes it will help catch him.
On Friday, LaDerihanna Holmes was playing in her yard with another girl when a black sedan jumped the curb and slammed into her and the family's home.
You can see several people rush outside to help.
Surveillance video also shows someone slip out the passenger-side door of the car and run away.
LaDerihanna survived, but her family says she has critical injuries.
The other girl playing with her was not injured.
