KECKSBURG, Pa. - An extraterrestrial celebration is underway in Westmoreland County.
The town of Kecksburg is holding its 14th annual UFO Festival.
The event commemorates an incident in 1965, when a fireball crashed into the woods. NASA said it was probably a meteor, but some people claim it was a spacecraft.
The festival ends Sunday at 5 p.m.
