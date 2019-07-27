  • Extraterrestrial celebration: UFO Festival returns to western Pennsylvania

    KECKSBURG, Pa. - An extraterrestrial celebration is underway in Westmoreland County.

    The town of Kecksburg is holding its 14th annual UFO Festival.

    The event commemorates an incident in 1965, when a fireball crashed into the woods. NASA said it was probably a meteor, but some people claim it was a spacecraft.

    The festival ends Sunday at 5 p.m.

