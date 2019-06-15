PITTSBURGH - Family and friends are coming together to remember life of Alexus Chester.
Chester just turned 17-years-old on the day she was shot and killed during a triple shooting in the Hill District.
Her family says she was an innocent bystander.
Tonight on 11 at 11, how the family is demanding justice.
