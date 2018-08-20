  • Family of North Shore stabbing victim says he was in wrong place at wrong time

    PITTSBURGH - The family of a man stabbed to death Sunday morning on the North Shore is talking to Channel 11 about him.

    Dulane Cameron, 24, was a "good kid," according to his grandfather.

    >>PREVIOUS STORY: Police identify suspect, victim in fatal North Shore stabbing

    Detectives told Channel 11 the two did not know each other and had no prior interaction.

    Pittsburgh police said Joden Rocco, 24, got into a fight with Cameron and stabbed him. Cameron died at the scene.

