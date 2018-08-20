PITTSBURGH - The family of a man stabbed to death Sunday morning on the North Shore is talking to Channel 11 about him.
Dulane Cameron, 24, was a "good kid," according to his grandfather.
Detectives told Channel 11 the two did not know each other and had no prior interaction.
Pittsburgh police said Joden Rocco, 24, got into a fight with Cameron and stabbed him. Cameron died at the scene.
