    PITTSBURGH - One person was killed after being stabbed early Sunday morning on the North Shore.

    Investigators told Channel 11 it happened around 2 a.m. on North Shore Drive, just as people were leaving bars in the area. 

    Pittsburgh police said Joden Rocco, 24, got into a fight with Dulane Scott Cameron, Jr., 24, and stabbed him. Cameron died at the scene. 

    Police said Rocco fled the scene but was taken into custody a short time later. 

    Rocco is in the Allegheny County Jail charged with criminal homicide.

