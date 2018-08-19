PITTSBURGH - One person was killed after being stabbed early Sunday morning on the North Shore.
Investigators told Channel 11 it happened around 2 a.m. on North Shore Drive, just as people were leaving bars in the area.
Pittsburgh police said Joden Rocco, 24, got into a fight with Dulane Scott Cameron, Jr., 24, and stabbed him. Cameron died at the scene.
Police said Rocco fled the scene but was taken into custody a short time later.
Rocco is in the Allegheny County Jail charged with criminal homicide.
WPXI is working to find out more about the victim.
