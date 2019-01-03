MUNHALL, Pa. - It’s been three years since Codi Joyce died in Munhall.
His family believes he was beaten and strangled to death, but there are no developments in the case.
Michele Newell speaks to Codi’s uncle about another blow that just hit the family, for 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- Trump's wall donations reach $18 million; second most donated to GoFundMe cause in 2018
- Bodies found in burned truck after apparent murder-suicide
- 2 charged with selling drugs after $223K worth of cocaine, meth found
- VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Killed By Bullet While Lying On Couch, Police Say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}