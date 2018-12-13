Father, son plumbers accused of defrauding customers in western Pa.

PITTSBURGH - The state attorney general’s office filed a lawsuit Thursday against a father and son who run a plumbing business in Allegheny County, accusing them of defrauding customers out of thousands of dollars.
The son, Nolan Stahl, is accused of recommending unnecessary repairs while he worked for his father, Howard Stahl.
The AG’s office claims Howard Stahl ignored customer complaints and demanded payment from customers his son was allegedly defrauding.
The plumbing companies the father and son worked for are named in the suit as Pearl Plumbing Inc., Roto-Rooter and Stahl Brothers Plumbing Inc.
The AG’s office is not going after Roto-Rooter’s parent company.
Nolan Stahl currently does business as a Roto-Rooter man in several areas, including Allegheny, Beaver and Butler counties.
The AG’s office received complaints from more than 20 customers who said they had been scammed.
These charges are not related in any way to Stahl Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning, which is a separate company that also services parts of our area.
